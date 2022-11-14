Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at National Bankshares

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPLF. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$10.00 price objective on Copperleaf Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPLF stock opened at C$3.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.94. The company has a market cap of C$252.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.34 and a 12-month high of C$24.99.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

