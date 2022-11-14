Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a hold rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2.33.

CMMC stock opened at C$1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$369.86 million and a PE ratio of 11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$4.38.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total transaction of C$926,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,658,757.56. In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total transaction of C$926,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,658,757.56. Also, Director William Albert Washington acquired 30,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$844,270. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,197,720.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

