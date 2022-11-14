TD Securities Upgrades Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$8.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTS. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.17.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$4.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$982.18 million and a PE ratio of 42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.95. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$3.95 and a one year high of C$12.65.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

