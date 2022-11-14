Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPLF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark cut their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

CPLF opened at C$3.60 on Friday. Copperleaf Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.34 and a 1-year high of C$24.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$252.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

