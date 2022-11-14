Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 641,485 New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 641,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of New York Mortgage Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,413,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,760,000 after purchasing an additional 714,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,478,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,802 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,113,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,010 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,087,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NYMT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.82.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 3.87. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.34%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.