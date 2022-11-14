Duality Advisers LP Purchases 4,429 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 123.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 352.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 39.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.6 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $125.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.86.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

