Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 612 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,506.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,550.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,463.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

