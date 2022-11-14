Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 11,192 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Carter’s by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Carter’s by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $73.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $111.17.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

