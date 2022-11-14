Duality Advisers LP Sells 6,416 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 27,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.98 per share, with a total value of $2,546,482.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,150,827 shares in the company, valued at $390,094,721.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 27,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.98 per share, with a total value of $2,546,482.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,150,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,094,721.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 181,387 shares of company stock valued at $16,976,709 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 1.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $99.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Several research firms recently commented on NSIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

