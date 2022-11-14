Duality Advisers LP Takes $722,000 Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOR. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 391.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 17.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

WOR stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Worthington Industries news, Director David P. Blom acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $206,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $710,188. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

