Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,713,000 after acquiring an additional 36,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,351,000 after acquiring an additional 28,680 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,215 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 880,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $114.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. Benchmark began coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

