Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Lifted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,646 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 58.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,129 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 66.7% during the first quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 3,500,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $419,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 105.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,466,474 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $425,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $49.43 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $355.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. China Renaissance reduced their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.06.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

