Duality Advisers LP Sells 83,058 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,694 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 83,058 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after buying an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,697,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA opened at $41.26 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

