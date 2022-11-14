Duality Advisers LP Sells 56,824 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,824 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 32.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Equitable by 44.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Equitable by 32.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $901,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,975.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,151 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE EQH opened at $30.58 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

