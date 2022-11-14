Duality Advisers LP Invests $537,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 15.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $920,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXON. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.11.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $182.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.71. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

