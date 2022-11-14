Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $110,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 216.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALNY. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $216.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $236.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

