Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Masimo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Masimo

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

