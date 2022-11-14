Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Masimo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Stock Up 6.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masimo (MASI)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.