Duality Advisers LP Trims Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,307 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Terex were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,818,000 after buying an additional 1,060,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Terex by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after buying an additional 438,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after buying an additional 417,925 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 851,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,369,000 after buying an additional 278,432 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Terex by 382.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 313,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 248,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,032.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,884,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:TEX opened at $45.21 on Monday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

