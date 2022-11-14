Duality Advisers LP Takes $610,000 Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after acquiring an additional 632,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 45.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 82,861 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 231,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,007,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $165.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.74. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.90 and a 52 week high of $251.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

