Duality Advisers LP Has $681,000 Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

CSIQ stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.28. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

