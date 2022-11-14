Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 9,673.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at $35,365,198.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at $35,365,198.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $147,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at $33,321,985.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,606 shares of company stock worth $378,745. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFIN stock opened at $37.89 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIN. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stephens upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

