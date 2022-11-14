WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,551 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,182,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,422,000 after purchasing an additional 442,621 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSFS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

WSFS opened at $48.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.59 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $483,769.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

