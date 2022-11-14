Duality Advisers LP Takes $620,000 Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE CNO opened at $22.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.15.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

