Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 233 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 13.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,086 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 39.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

EBAY opened at $46.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.97. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of -422.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

