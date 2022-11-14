Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $31,000 in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 316.0% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. Cytosorbents Co. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $66.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSO. StockNews.com raised Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

