Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $37,000 Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart Price Performance

VXRT opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Vaxart

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Vaxart from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.