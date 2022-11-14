Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 19,127 Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,127 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 13.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 68,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 7.8% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Smith Micro Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $2.22 on Monday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 51.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.