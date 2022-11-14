Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,780,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at DigitalBridge Group

In related news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DigitalBridge Group news, COO Liam Stewart purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,031.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc C. Ganzi purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,358.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

NYSE DBRG opened at $14.58 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.52%.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

