Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $41,000 in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after buying an additional 9,137,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 888.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after buying an additional 7,325,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,316,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 2,416,868 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 366.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,395,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

Bright Health Group Profile

BHG stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $587.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.14. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.