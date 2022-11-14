Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $57,000 Position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 8.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 275,939 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 15.3% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 603,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 80,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 11.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 64,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at $1,552,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 12.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 38,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. comScore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $135.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCOR. StockNews.com began coverage on comScore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on comScore to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

In other comScore news, Director Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 30,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $64,824.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,587.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Paul Livek bought 167,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $348,391.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,566,875 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 30,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $64,824.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 515,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,587.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 200,403 shares of company stock worth $418,976. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

