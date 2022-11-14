20,308 Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,821,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,775,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 152,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,720,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,658,000 after acquiring an additional 670,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,632,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,839 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 9.1 %

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $3.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $983.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.