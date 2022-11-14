Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 15,276 Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 3,968.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

MOMO stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hello Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $881.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

