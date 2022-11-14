Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $84,000 in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 166,564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,480. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $364.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

