Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Organogenesis by 3,808.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $377.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

ORGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

