Raymond James Boosts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $84.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.38.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $84.92 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 421.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,756,000 after buying an additional 3,074,147 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $162,667,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

