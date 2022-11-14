Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 9,905 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,258,000 after purchasing an additional 536,324 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $60,433,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,313,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,572,000 after purchasing an additional 419,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences
In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,650 shares of company stock worth $5,873,619. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance
Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.73.
Edwards Lifesciences Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.