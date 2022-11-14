Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 52,802 Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 52,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNK. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 0.1 %

About Teekay Tankers

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $31.34 on Monday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

