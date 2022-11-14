Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 29,441 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.