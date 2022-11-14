MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Stake Boosted by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.31% of MELI Kaszek Pioneer worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter worth $114,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter worth $456,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter worth $510,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter worth $3,090,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MELI Kaszek Pioneer alerts:

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEKA opened at $9.87 on Monday. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Company Profile

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.