Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123,093 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $44.37 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.