Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,331 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $393.37 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total value of $3,781,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $32,004,944.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total value of $3,781,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $32,004,944.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,792,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,448. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.