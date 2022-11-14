Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPKB. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at about $9,809,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at about $8,253,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 88.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,311,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 614,199 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPKB opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

About Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

