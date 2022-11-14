59,599 Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $1,115,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,928 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,855,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 425,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPP. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 2.9 %
NYSE HPP opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $28.66.
Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -400.00%.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.
