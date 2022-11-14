59,599 Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $1,115,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,928 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,855,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 425,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPP. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.82.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPP opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $28.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

