Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after acquiring an additional 103,470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after acquiring an additional 449,724 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,254,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,492,000 after acquiring an additional 154,300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 64.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IRM stock opened at $52.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,884 shares of company stock valued at $655,953. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

