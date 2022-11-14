Walleye Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 335.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 433.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $1,031,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $281,008.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $1,031,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,299.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,525. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ SPT opened at $68.97 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $139.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

