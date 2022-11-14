Walleye Capital LLC Invests $863,000 in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 414,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 568,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,832,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after buying an additional 105,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 206,990 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,077,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 749,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 232,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CMRX. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chimerix

Chimerix Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 20,000 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chimerix stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $7.42.

About Chimerix

(Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Featured Articles

