Walleye Capital LLC Has $857,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 372.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.5% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,666 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 20.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $242.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.34. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.63.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

