20,823 Shares in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,897,000 after buying an additional 7,678,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,972,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.
GFS opened at $64.77 on Monday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
