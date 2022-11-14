Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 85,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of KludeIn I Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,044,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 155,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 38,357 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INKA stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

