Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 218,982 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,982 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 298.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 724,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67,835 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

VKTX opened at $4.18 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

VKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

